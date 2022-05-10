Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,755 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 684,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,769,459. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.