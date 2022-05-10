Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $603,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SLB traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. 364,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,138,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
