Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 187,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

