Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

