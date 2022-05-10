Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,137 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. 247,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,622. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85.

