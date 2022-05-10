Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 161,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

