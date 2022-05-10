Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 7,808 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signify Health by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,820 shares of company stock valued at $492,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 106,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,135. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.