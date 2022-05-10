AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
CBH stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
