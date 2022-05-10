Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.43

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 133600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $168,454,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 852.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

