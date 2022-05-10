Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

