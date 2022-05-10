Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.41.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
