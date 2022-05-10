Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

