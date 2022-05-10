Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 715,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,435. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $251,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

