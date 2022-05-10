Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.53.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $154,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 58.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 283.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Ambarella by 551.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ambarella by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. 715,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,435. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

