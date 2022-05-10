Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,648. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

