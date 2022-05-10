American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

