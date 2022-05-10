American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.87. 135,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.