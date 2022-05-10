American Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ET traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,397,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,217,125. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

