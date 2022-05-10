American Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414,686 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for 2.4% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Xperi worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPER traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 616,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

