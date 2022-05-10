American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,911 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group comprises 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $383,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. 554,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,827. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

