American Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 452,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,806. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several research firms have commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

