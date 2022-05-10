American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

