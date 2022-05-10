American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after acquiring an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,232,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

AIG traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.