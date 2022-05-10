American Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Oracle makes up approximately 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,121,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.