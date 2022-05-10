American Planning Services Inc. Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.97 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.