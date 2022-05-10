American Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.79. 7,439,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

