American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,456. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.