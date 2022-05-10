Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $14.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $259.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,959. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,106 shares of company stock valued at $30,703,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.