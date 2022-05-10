Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.09.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,106 shares of company stock worth $30,703,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 900,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,959. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.