Amia Capital LLP Reduces Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Amia Capital LLP lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,312,000 after acquiring an additional 634,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,022,000 after buying an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,860,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,457,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,301,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,984,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

