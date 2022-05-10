Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $114.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.80 million to $116.52 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $82.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $501.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.10 million to $505.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $643.05 million, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

ARLO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 1,441,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 466,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 166,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

