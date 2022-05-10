Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,483. The firm has a market cap of $235.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.