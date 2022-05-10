Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,483. The firm has a market cap of $235.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.