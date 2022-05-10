Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $700.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.49 million to $706.32 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $684.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.27. 946,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

