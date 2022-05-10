Analysts Anticipate City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will report $56.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. City posted sales of $55.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $229.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.53 million, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.04. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

