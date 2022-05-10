Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will report ($1.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.79). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

