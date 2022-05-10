Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.57. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $8,200,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $265,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 130.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

