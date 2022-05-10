Analysts Anticipate Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $41.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,613. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

