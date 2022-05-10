Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,027,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.93. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

