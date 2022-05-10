Analysts Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $215.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.30 million and the lowest is $213.62 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $210.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year sales of $881.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.60 million to $896.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $846.15 million to $980.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.37 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

