Analysts Expect AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.11 Million

Analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report $37.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.66 million and the highest is $37.86 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full-year sales of $174.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.09 million to $174.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.64 million to $223.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AirSculpt Technologies.
AIRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,798. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
