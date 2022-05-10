Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Bank OZK reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,315,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after purchasing an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 773,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,127. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

