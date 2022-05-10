Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.88. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $19.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $19.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 210,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,226. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

