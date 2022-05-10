Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

GIII traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 661,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

