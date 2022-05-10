Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $240.64. The company had a trading volume of 654,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day moving average is $277.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

