Analysts Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $29,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

