Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$1.28 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) will post ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.32). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 279,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,537. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.