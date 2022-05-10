Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$1.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will post ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.32). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 279,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,537. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

