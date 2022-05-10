Analysts Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,189. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.