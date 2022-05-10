Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post $2.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $2.91. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $11.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.34. 714,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,999. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.