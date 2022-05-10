Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

4/4/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. 665,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48.

Get Pinnacle West Capital Co alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.