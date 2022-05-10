Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $76.35

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.77.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 1,058,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
