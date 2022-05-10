Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $76.35

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 1,058,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

