Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €78.13

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($82.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €0.98 ($1.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.79 ($41.88). The stock had a trading volume of 273,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($42.97) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($73.22).

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.